General Hospital Spoilers: Will Mr. Brennan's advances unnerve Carly?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Monday, December 18, a lot of characters navigate new developments. Brook Lynn Quartermaine, Harrison Chase, and Violet Finn collaborate to create festive memories. Meanwhile, Trina Robinson confronts Esme Prince about Spencer Cassadine, and Alexis Davis presents a proposal, seeking Gregory Chase's opinion.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford face setbacks in their surrogacy journey, while Blaze and Kristina Corinthos-Davis plan for intimate moments. In the morgue, Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri make a critical discovery, raising concerns about their safety.

Trina Robinson addresses past mistakes with Esme Prince, emphasizing that certain things will never transpire. Despite Spencer taking a step back, Trina asserts his continued involvement in Ace Cassadine's life. Alexis Davis discusses a proposal with Gregory Chase, potentially related to The Invader or surrogacy drama. Molly and TJ's plans for the next surrogacy attempt hit obstacles, leading to difficult news.

Blaze and Kristina grow closer, planning private time with a special dish involved. In the morgue, Anna and Dante uncover significant information, potentially linking Mr. Brennan to a past mission gone awry. Anna expresses concern about endangering Dante, but he insists on pursuing the case together.

At Kelly's, Mr. Brennan expresses his desire to know Carly better, eliciting an uneasy reaction from her. Carly, already involved with someone, navigates the awkward encounter. Mr. Brennan's persistence may test Carly's patience as she tries to set boundaries.

As Monday's episode unfolds, tensions rise with Mr. Brennan's advances towards Carly. General Hospital viewers are left in suspense, eagerly anticipating how Carly will handle the situation and whether Mr. Brennan's persistence will lead to further complications. Stay tuned for the gripping developments in this intriguing storyline.

