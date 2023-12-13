General Hospital Spoilers: Will Mr. Brennan's offer change Carly's course?

General Hospital Spoilers, 13 December 2023: Mr. Brennan extends an unexpected offer to Carly, while Sonny makes a massive donation to the hospital.

By Suhasini Oswal
Published on Dec 13, 2023
General Hospital Spoilers
General Hospital Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, December 13, Ava Jerome remains on edge as she grapples with the aftermath of burning a mysterious note and photo. Nina Corinthos offers support as Ava confesses her fears, leading to potential complications with Ned Quartermaine adding to her troubles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

On another front, Sam McCall seeks updates on Dante Falconeri's discoveries in the train locker and questions his trust in Anna Devane.

The dorm scene takes an unexpected turn as Josslyn Jacks and Trina Robinson uncover Adam Wright's hidden talent—his musical prowess with a guitar. Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis reveals her surrogacy plan to Alexis Davis, eliciting concerns and tension between the mother and daughter.

Sonny Corinthos, on a visit to General Hospital, makes a substantial donation with a massive gift for the hospital, possibly fulfilling a promise made to Sasha Gilmore.

As Mr. Brennan encounters Carly Spencer during his run, he extends an offer that prompts Carly to contemplate the extent of their interaction. The episode delves into Carly's dilemma, considering her friendship with Mr. Brennan in the absence of Drew Cain.

With secrets, offers, and significant donations, General Hospital on Wednesday promises a rollercoaster of emotions for its characters. Carly faces a decision that may impact her relationships, and Sonny's generous gift adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama. Stay tuned for the latest developments and revelations in Port Charles.

