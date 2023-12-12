General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned's blackmail scheme unravel Nina?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, December 12, Brook Lynn Quartermaine extends gratitude to Maxie Jones, aiming to mend their friendship. As Brook Lynn drops hints about her plan to outsmart Tracy Quartermaine, obstacles emerge, and she faces a crucial choice. Tracy, on the other hand, confronts Ned over ELQ matters, emphasizing the need for swift action.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Meanwhile, Lucy Coe reflects on a mistake, Scott Baldwin reaches out to Liesl Obrecht, and Kristina shocks Sam with news of becoming Molly's surrogate. Willow notices Nina's peculiar behavior and questions the strained relationship, unaware of Nina's secret blackmail predicament.

Willow confronts Nina about the apparent distance in their relationship, prompting Nina to downplay her intentions. Nina may express fear of jeopardizing progress and suggest the high stakes involved in their growing bond. Unbeknownst to Willow, Ned seizes the opportunity to exploit Nina's vulnerability and demands her assistance in gaining an advantage over Michael and Drew.

Simultaneously, Dante Falconeri opens a train locker linked to Jameson Forsyth, discovering incriminating documents related to Anna Devane's investigation. The contents put Dante in grave danger as Mr. Brennan targets him, setting the stage for heightened risks in Port Charles.

General Hospital viewers can anticipate a gripping episode as Ned's blackmail scheme puts Nina in a precarious position, Brook Lynn faces challenges in her strategic endeavors, and the fallout from Kristina's surrogacy decision unfolds. With secrets exposed and dangers escalating, the residents of Port Charles find themselves on the brink of significant upheavals.

