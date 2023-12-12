General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned's blackmail scheme unravel Nina?
General Hospital Spoilers, 12 December 2023: Brook Lynn's strategic moves and Kristina's surprising decision add to the drama in Port Charles.
In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, December 12, Brook Lynn Quartermaine extends gratitude to Maxie Jones, aiming to mend their friendship. As Brook Lynn drops hints about her plan to outsmart Tracy Quartermaine, obstacles emerge, and she faces a crucial choice. Tracy, on the other hand, confronts Ned over ELQ matters, emphasizing the need for swift action.
General Hospital Spoilers Highlights
Meanwhile, Lucy Coe reflects on a mistake, Scott Baldwin reaches out to Liesl Obrecht, and Kristina shocks Sam with news of becoming Molly's surrogate. Willow notices Nina's peculiar behavior and questions the strained relationship, unaware of Nina's secret blackmail predicament.
ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina keep Sonny from interfering in Michael's affairs?
Willow confronts Nina about the apparent distance in their relationship, prompting Nina to downplay her intentions. Nina may express fear of jeopardizing progress and suggest the high stakes involved in their growing bond. Unbeknownst to Willow, Ned seizes the opportunity to exploit Nina's vulnerability and demands her assistance in gaining an advantage over Michael and Drew.
Simultaneously, Dante Falconeri opens a train locker linked to Jameson Forsyth, discovering incriminating documents related to Anna Devane's investigation. The contents put Dante in grave danger as Mr. Brennan targets him, setting the stage for heightened risks in Port Charles.
ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned find out about Michael and Drew's plan to take over his family company?
General Hospital viewers can anticipate a gripping episode as Ned's blackmail scheme puts Nina in a precarious position, Brook Lynn faces challenges in her strategic endeavors, and the fallout from Kristina's surrogacy decision unfolds. With secrets exposed and dangers escalating, the residents of Port Charles find themselves on the brink of significant upheavals.
ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What has managed to horrify Alexis and is it related to Austin and Cyrus?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park