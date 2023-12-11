General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina keep Sonny from interfering in Michael's affairs?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Monday, December 11, Curtis Ashford hopes for a life-changing Christmas gift, while discussing the potential for an experimental study that could restore his ability to walk.

Elizabeth Baldwin reflects on a holiday lesson, and Dex Heller opens up about his difficult past to Josslyn Jacks. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine takes charge of Christmas decorations at the Quartermaine mansion, setting the stage for Brook Lynn and Chase to spread their engagement news.

Curtis shares updates on the experimental study with his father, Marshall Ashford, expressing hope for the procedure. Elizabeth enjoys holiday moments with Finn, Gregory, and others, while Violet Finn becomes involved in Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding plans. Dex's revelation about his past prompts concern from Josslyn, and the possibility of Dex being Mr. Brennan's biological son adds intrigue.

Tracy Quartermaine's complaints about Christmas decorations lead to a text from Lois Cerullo urging Brook Lynn to return to the Quartermaine mansion. Brook Lynn and Chase decide to spread their engagement news, causing suspicions and confusion among Lois and Olivia Quartermaine. Despite the chaos, Chase and Brook Lynn ultimately announce their impending marriage.

Nina Corinthos grapples with tension between her and Michael, leading her to confess something to Sonny. Sonny offers to intervene on her behalf by talking to Michael, but Nina frantically works to dissuade him, hinting at a secret related to her SEC involvement. As Nina navigates the complexities of her relationships, General Hospital spoilers suggest an imminent revelation that could impact her future.

Monday's General Hospital episode promises a mix of heartfelt moments, revelations, and romantic developments. As characters grapple with past traumas and future plans, Nina Corinthos faces a crucial decision regarding her tangled relationships. The unfolding drama hints at surprises and potential conflicts that will keep viewers eagerly anticipating the next twists in this gripping storyline.

