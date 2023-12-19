General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's plea for help save her from Ned's blackmail?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing on Tuesday, December 19, Anna Devane confides in Dante Falconeri about John Brennan's impending takedown, confident that it will unfold tonight. However, Brennan has his own plans in motion, leading to a perilous situation for Anna and Dante on the pier.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Dante and Anna face danger, Sonny Corinthos confronts Cyrus Renault in a fierce showdown, asserting that Cyrus has been replaced. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine is determined to make things right for Maxie Jones, seeking support from Lois Cerullo and Ned Quartermaine. Lucy Coe receives advice from Scott Baldwin, urging her to stand up against Tracy. Carly, troubled by recent discoveries, confronts Sam McCall about Brennan's deception.

Nina Corinthos turns to Ava Jerome for help after updating her on Ned's blackmail threat. Ava encourages Nina to be honest with Michael Corinthos and seek a way to turn the tables. Nina approaches Michael for assistance, revealing Ned's manipulation to obtain Aurora information.

General Hospital viewers can expect a gripping episode as characters face life-threatening situations and moral dilemmas. Will Nina's plea for help mark the beginning of the end for Ned's scheming, or will Port Charles be forever changed by the events that unfold? Tune in to witness the drama unfold and the characters navigate through the challenges that lie ahead.

