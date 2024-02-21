General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Surprise Move Derail Carly and Drew's Plans?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Wednesday, February 21, the storyline unfolds with Brook Lynn Quartermaine sharing exciting news with Maxie Jones about a potentially lucrative quarter for Deception. However, Tracy Quartermaine isn't as thrilled, hinting at a possible deception in her deal with Carly Spencer.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Lucy Coe seeks Felicia Scorpio's assistance, a clever plot unfolds that may leave Tracy feeling duped. Meanwhile, Felicia considers ending her scheme with Damian Spinelli, raising concerns about its impact on his growing closeness with Maxie. Spinelli opens up to Cody Bell, who may offer advice on whether to reveal the truth or maintain the deception.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Drew Cain aims to celebrate Crimson's success with Carly, but their plans are disrupted by Nina's unexpected announcement that she is the new publisher of The Invader. Nina's surprise hire catches Alexis Davis off guard, adding another layer to the ongoing revenge saga against Drew and Carly.

Josslyn Jacks receives a pep talk from Trina Robinson, urging her not to give up on finding Dex Heller and starting a new chapter. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome and Sonny Corinthos delve into a deep discussion about their past, potentially leading to unexpected developments in their relationship. As Sonny faces a meeting with Selina Wu, the alliance's future hangs in the balance, raising questions about potential strategies and alliances.

General Hospital promises an intense and unpredictable episode as Nina's actions send shockwaves through the lives of Carly, Drew, and other Port Charles residents. With alliances tested and secrets unraveling, fans can anticipate a week filled with drama and strategic maneuvering. Stay tuned for updates on the evolving storylines in General Hospital.

