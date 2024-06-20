General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sam Explode Over Jason’s Secret?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, June 20, reveal a day of explosive revelations and emotional confrontations. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) faces personal struggles, while Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) discovers a shocking truth about Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) confides in Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) issues a stern warning.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Hamilton Finn encourages his daughter, Violet Finn (Jophielle Love), to enjoy a fun day, possibly with Maxie Jones’ children. However, Violet is reluctant to leave her father alone, sensing his inner turmoil. Finn's struggle with solitude is evident, and his frustrations may erupt, especially with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) expressing their concerns.

Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) shares critical information with Sam McCall, revealing the leverage the FBI has over Jason Morgan. Sam learns that Jason has been protecting Carly Spencer from serious legal trouble, sparking her fury. She grapples with Jason's decision to prioritize Carly over his own children and the difficult position he’s been put in by John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

Carly warns Jason about Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) political aspirations, noting the potential scrutiny on his family and past. Despite Carly's concerns, Jason remains focused on more pressing issues but acknowledges Drew’s right to his career choices.

Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) digs for details about Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), possibly learning from Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) about the turmoil Trina faced due to Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) death and Esme Prince’s (Avery Pohl) schemes. Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) reunites with Mac Scorpio (John J. York), cautioning him about someone from their past.

At General Hospital, Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) urges Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) to open up, prompting a discussion about Liz’s breakup and her decision to report Finn’s drinking to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr).

Nina Reeves shocks Maxie with a confession, likely involving her recent involvement with Drew. As Nina shares her feelings, Maxie might encourage honesty, predicting potential happiness if Nina and Drew embrace their emotions.

As secrets come to light and tensions escalate, Port Charles is set for a dramatic upheaval. Will Sam’s fury lead to a rift with Jason? Can Finn find stability amidst his struggles? Tune in to General Hospital for all the unfolding drama and emotional confrontations.

