General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha Convince Jason to Fake Fatherhood?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital (GH) promises high-stakes drama as Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) begs Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to take on a life-altering role, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) receives unexpected news, and Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) struggles with his growing anger.

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will urge Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) to stay away from Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), fearing trouble. Meanwhile, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) pitches a proposal to Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup), possibly tied to her upcoming fundraiser.

Elsewhere, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) opens up to Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) about her relationship with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). As Nina shares a vulnerable moment with her daughter, she teeters on the edge of confessing her past with Drew.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) reaches out to Sonny about Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) failed attempt to take Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). While Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) stopped Ava in time, Kristina makes sure Sonny is in the loop. This leads Sonny to double down on his determination to keep custody of Avery and defeat Ava in court.

During his plane ride home, Sonny bonds further with Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), expressing gratitude for her support. Meanwhile, at Charlie’s Pub, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) questions how Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) once again saved the day, prompting her to recount her role in Ava and Avery’s park confrontation. Later, Elizabeth connects with Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson), finding common ground.

Back at the heart of the action, Sasha throws a drink in Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) face before turning to Jason with a desperate plea. She insists he must let everyone believe he’s the father of her baby, arguing it will help Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) in his custody battle. Jason hesitates, but Sasha’s urgency could sway him.

Meanwhile, Danny is on edge after learning Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is the prime suspect in Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) investigation. Fueled by anger, Danny declares, “I need to find him!” to Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr), leaving Rocco worried he’s said too much.

With Sasha’s plea, Sonny’s custody battle, and Danny’s growing rage, General Hospital fans are in for an action-packed episode. Will Jason agree to Sasha’s plan? Can Sonny outmaneuver Ava in court? And will Danny’s emotions push him into dangerous territory? Stay tuned for all the unfolding drama in Port Charles.