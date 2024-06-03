General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Be Blamed for Jason's Attack?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, June 3, reveal a day of intense emotions and dangerous confrontations. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) finds himself in the hot seat following an attack on Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), while Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) digs deep into the crime scene, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) fears the worst.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Blaze, aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), admits to accidentally spilling information to Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) about Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) witnessing Sonny’s attack on Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Kristina feels betrayed and lashes out at Blaze, leading to their first major fight as a couple.

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) attempts to gather information from Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) about her connection to Sonny. Natalia hints at differing opinions, potentially causing friction between them. Carly pushes Sonny for answers, worried about cryptic hints regarding Jason.

As a shootout unfolds at the coffee warehouse, questions arise about who the attackers work for, with suspicions leaning towards Pikeman rather than Sonny. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) expresses concerns about the police believing Sonny's innocence, adding to the tension. Jason survives the attack but suspects Sonny's involvement as retaliation for his refusal to be bought out of Corinthos Coffee.

Anna investigates the crime scene and begins questioning suspects at the PCPD, putting pressure on Sonny. Simultaneously, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is called to a secret meeting, where Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) seeks confirmation on their plot to eliminate Jason and frame Sonny.

General Hospital promises a week filled with accusations, investigations, and high-stakes drama. As Sonny faces mounting suspicion, Carly's panic grows, and Valentin's plot thickens, the Pikeman storyline is set to escalate. Stay tuned to see how these explosive developments impact Sonny, Jason, and the rest of Port Charles.

