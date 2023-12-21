General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny find safety as Brennan is captured?
General Hospital Spoilers, 21 December 2023: Lois Cerullo faceoff with an unamused Tracy Quartermaine.
In the episode of General Hospital airing on Thursday, December 21st, Lois Cerullo distributes light-up reindeer antlers at the Quartermaine gathering, sparking a faceoff with an unamused Tracy Quartermaine. Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos takes on the responsibility of dealing with Ned Quartermaine, aiming to alleviate the pressure on Nina Corinthos.
General Hospital Spoilers Highlights
Damian Spinelli's fury erupts at the sight of Cody Bell at Maxie Jones' place, driven by past blackmail. Spinelli issues a fierce warning, expressing concerns about Cody's proximity to Maxie and her children. Sasha Gilmore intervenes, swiftly shutting down Spinelli during his confrontation with Cody.
Felicia Scorpio confides in Maxie about suspicions surrounding Cody's DNA test lie, delving into Cody's deep-seated struggles with self-worth. Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford engage in an honest conversation with Kristina Corinthos-Davis about surrogacy setbacks and concerns over an extended timeline.
Molly and TJ, grappling with the fear of further heartbreak, contemplate taking a break from their parenthood journey. However, Kristina, unwavering in her commitment, delivers a pep talk to reassure Molly and TJ of her determination to carry their child.
As Dante Falconeri updates Sonny Corinthos on John Brennan's arrest, the individual who had been targeting Sonny and Anna Devane, uncertainties linger in Port Charles. Sonny, cautious despite the capture, navigates potential threats, including the lingering presence of Cyrus Renault. Meanwhile, Anna seeks help from Kevin Collins to cope with her trauma, foreshadowing challenging days ahead for her in the unfolding General Hospital storyline. Stay tuned for more dramatic developments.
