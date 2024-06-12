General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Leave and Never Come Back?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 12, reveal intense drama as Sonny Corinthos makes a surprising offer to Kristina, and Carly Spencer fears for Jason Morgan’s safety.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

At the pool, Sasha Gilmore has a challenge for Cody Bell, but Cody suggests she’ll need to trust him as they flirt. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks spends time getting to know Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri during their Metro Court pool shift. Gio jokes about handling the Quartermaines and shares stories of his family in Bensonhurst.

Molly Lansing-Davis confesses to TJ Ashford about keeping Sonny’s attack on Dex Heller a secret and Kristina’s upset reaction. TJ reacts with anger, and Molly struggles to calm him down to avoid more trouble with Kristina.

Sonny visits Kristina with presents to mend their relationship, insisting he’ll leave and never return if that’s what she wants. Despite his offer, Kristina may not be able to cut him out of her life completely.

Carly Spencer discusses with Jason Morgan whether a recent ambush was an isolated incident or a recurring threat. Carly remains worried about Jason’s safety and realizes his informant role continues to put him in danger.

Laura Collins gets surprising updates from Alexis Davis regarding Heather Webber’s potential freedom. While Laura has been supportive of revisiting Heather’s case, she’s concerned about the possibility of Heather being released.

As tensions rise in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers suggest Sonny’s offer and Carly’s concerns will lead to significant developments. Stay tuned for all the gripping drama in Wednesday’s episode.

