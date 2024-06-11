General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Mend Fences with Kristina?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, June 11, tease that the residents of Port Charles are in for a day of unexpected twists and emotional confrontations.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

There’s been a mix-up between the preview video and the spoilers for this episode, indicating some confusion in the release. Despite the inconsistency, here’s what you can expect from GH soon.

First, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) becomes suspicious after walking in on Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) having a conversation at GH with Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). Meanwhile, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) informs Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) that their chance to uncover the FBI's leverage over Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is imminent.

At home, Jake Webber (Hudson West) faces a dilemma when Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) questions him about seeing Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) exiting a bar. Jake was actually inside the bar, and Aiden Webber (Tristan Riggs) might step in to help smooth things over with Elizabeth.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) reassures Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) about keeping Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) safe despite Finn's drinking issues. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) confronts Finn about his larger problem, trying to reach out to his brother.

Meanwhile, the actual spoilers for Tuesday reveal a different set of storylines. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will offer an olive branch to Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi). Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) angers TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) with a confession related to Kristina. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) provides advice to Laura Collins (Genie Francis) about Heather Webber (Alley Mills), and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) faces a significant setback.

Additionally, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) challenges Cody Bell (Josh Swickard), putting their developing relationship to the test.

