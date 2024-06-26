General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Tighten His Control Over Avery?

As Sonny Corinthos faces potential legal challenges, Ava Jerome's fury escalates, and Harrison Chase pushes Hamilton Finn toward rehab, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions on Wednesday, June 26. Here's what to anticipate.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Tracy Quartermaine warns Brook Lynn about Hamilton Finn's ongoing struggles, suggesting that temporary custody of Violet Finn by Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase might become permanent. Despite Finn's recent victory in resisting alcohol, Chase insists that rehab is the only way for Finn to regain custody of Violet.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson delivers troubling news to Ava Jerome. Already furious about being kicked out by Sonny Corinthos, Ava becomes even more agitated upon hearing updates about Heather Webber's case. Ava's anger primarily targets Sonny, and she warns Trina that she can be just as threatening as him. Giovanni “Gio” Palmeri, witnessing Ava's wrath, questions Trina about the potential threat Ava poses to Sonny.

On the other side, Sonny anticipates a legal battle and takes steps to strengthen his hold over Avery Corinthos, which may push Ava to her limits.

Additionally, the episode will feature Alexis Davis revealing crucial information and Mac Scorpio visiting Cody Bell. Cody faces a significant decision regarding his potential biological connection to Mac.

General Hospital fans, brace yourselves for a gripping episode on Wednesday, June 26. With Sonny's legal maneuvers, Ava's fierce threats, and Chase's push for Finn's rehab, the stakes are higher than ever. Stay tuned for more explosive developments and emotional confrontations in Port Charles.

