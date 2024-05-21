General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Request to Dante Backfire?

On Tuesday, May 21, General Hospital promises a whirlwind of emotions and dramatic turns. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) seeks a favor that could risk his relationship with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), while Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) face unexpected hurdles on their honeymoon plans. Meanwhile, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is poised for a heartbreaking revelation.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Brook Lynn and Chase’s honeymoon to Florence hits a snag when they misplace a crucial travel document at the airport. As Chase scrambles to find it, Finn makes a heartfelt promise to his daughter, Violet (Jophielle Love), back home, likely concerning a cherished bouquet.

Meanwhile, ominous signs hint at a tragic turn for Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison), who was seen in a poignant memory montage and heard Violet's voice saying goodnight. Finn’s tough task on Tuesday suggests he may have to deliver devastating news to Chase about Gregory’s passing.

As Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) helps Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) prep for a crucial appeal, Alexis struggles with self-doubt about reclaiming her career as a lawyer. Diane's support aims to bolster Alexis’s confidence in her comeback. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) confronts Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) about facing harsh realities, particularly concerning Sonny’s actions. An emotional plea from Kristina to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) further complicates family dynamics.

Advertisement

In a lighter moment, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) share a flirty exchange in the park, despite Dex’s injuries. However, Dex soon grapples with a significant decision, potentially involving whether to reveal his side of the story to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and press charges against Sonny.

Sonny’s visit to Dante brings tension as he seeks Dante’s help with either covering up the incident with Dex or mending fences with Kristina. Dante’s angry outburst, “Why would you put me in that position?!” highlights the strain Sonny’s request places on their relationship.

As the drama intensifies, Sonny feels increasingly isolated, believing his loved ones are turning against him. General Hospital spoilers suggest the chaos will only grow, with Sonny’s actions potentially causing irreparable rifts within his family. Stay tuned to see how these gripping storylines unfold.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events