General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Tantrum Lead to Disaster?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 17, indicate a tumultuous day in Port Charles. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) loses control, creating a whirlwind of chaos, while Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) points fingers at Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). The wedding reception takes a dark turn, leaving everyone on edge.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) struggles with the consequences of accidentally drinking Champagne, a potential trigger for his addiction. Meanwhile, Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison), already battling ALS, may face an immediate and severe danger. GH's preview hints at a male victim, possibly Gregory, who suffers a significant injury and is rushed to trauma.

Amidst the chaos, Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) seeks honesty from her father, Finn, possibly about her recent performance at the wedding. Elsewhere, Anna Devane accuses Jason Morgan of instigating a conflict with Sonny Corinthos. Despite Lois Cerullo's (Rena Sofer) attempts to de-escalate the situation, Sonny's anger escalates, leading to a heated confrontation with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) witnesses Sonny's outburst, which shocks her and alters her perception of her father. Meanwhile, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is enlisted by Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) to investigate the FBI's leverage over Jason. Though hesitant, Spinelli is likely to help due to Sam's encouragement.

Away from the main events, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) might consider Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) advice to reveal his true connection to Mac Scorpio (John J. York). As the reception unfolds, a dramatic cliffhanger looms, centering on the mysterious victim of the wedding chaos, with Gregory being a probable candidate.

General Hospital spoilers for May 17 suggest a day filled with intense drama and unexpected turns. Sonny’s volatile behavior could have far-reaching consequences, while the fallout from the wedding reception threatens to upend lives in Port Charles. Stay tuned to see how these gripping storylines develop and the shocking outcomes that lie ahead.

