General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's warning uncover Cyrus' secrets?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, December 15, bring forth concerns for Donna Corinthos as she questions Michael about a potential unfulfilled wish. Meanwhile, Kristina shares surprising news with Blaze, leading to unexpected reactions. The episode unfolds with various twists and turns, including Sasha's gesture towards Cody and Brook Lynn's determination to secure Deception for Maxie.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Donna Corinthos worries about her Christmas present plans, raising questions about a wish possibly going unfulfilled. Blaze confronts Kristina about her decision to be a surrogate for Molly and TJ, causing a stir. Jordan Ashford confides in Alexis Davis about her concerns regarding Kristina's surrogacy, highlighting potential conflicts and worries about the impact on relationships.

Sasha expresses gratitude to Cody for his support but faces a surprising confession from him. As Sasha and Cody navigate their evolving dynamic, the possibility of a romantic connection looms.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is determined to secure Deception for Maxie, leading to a confrontation with Lucy Coe. Laura Collins seeks Sonny Corinthos' perspective on the situation with Austin Gatlin-Holt, raising questions about Cyrus Renault's involvement and potential danger.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Mr. Brennan's offer change Carly's course?

Advertisement

As General Hospital unfolds with gripping storylines, the episode promises to deliver on the suspense and drama. Sonny's warning to Laura about Cyrus hints at more trouble ahead, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Don't miss the action-packed Friday episode, where secrets unravel, relationships are tested, and the characters face unexpected challenges.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Donna's innocent question unveil future plans for Sonny and Nina?