General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Lose Custody of Her Children?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital is set to deliver intense drama as Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) comes face-to-face with her worst fear regarding custody. Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) finds himself in a difficult meeting, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) becomes increasingly wary of Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) secrecy.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) appears to have resolved her latest legal troubles and encourages Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) to embrace her budding connection with Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup). While Trina expects a casual outing, Kai has something far more romantic in mind.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Mac Scorpio (John J. York) strategize on the Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) investigation. Anna is confident they’re closing in, but Mac fears another attack before they can act. Cyrus indeed prepares to strike, with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) possibly in his sights. As Elizabeth and Lucky gather crucial evidence, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) might be the key to finally locking Cyrus away.

At the police station, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) seeks out Jason while Mac receives troubling updates on a growing paternity dispute. Meanwhile, Carly grows increasingly skeptical when Sonny reveals his custody arrangement with Ava Jerome (Maura West). Sensing something is off, Carly demands the truth, unaware that Sonny is keeping his heart condition under wraps to avoid unnecessary stress.

Drew steps into a high-stakes meeting, fully aware of the hostility directed his way. He braces for a difficult confrontation as tensions escalate.

Meanwhile, Willow’s world is shaken when she consults Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) about her custody battle. Martin warns that their case lacks leverage, making victory uncertain. When Willow asks if she’s at risk of losing her children, Martin’s response leaves her rattled. The possibility of being separated from them is her worst nightmare, and Monday’s episode could bring devastating news.

With Willow’s custody battle hanging in the balance, Sonny hiding a critical health issue, and Cyrus inching closer to his next move, General Hospital is primed for explosive drama. Will Willow be forced to fight harder for her children? Can Carly uncover the truth about Sonny? And will Elizabeth’s evidence be enough to take Cyrus down? Stay tuned for all the shocking twists ahead.