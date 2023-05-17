"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos arrested for DUI after causing major freeway crash

"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos found herself in a deeply troubling situation after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), following a devastating wrong-way driving freeway crash. Pullos, widely recognized for her portrayal of Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-standing soap opera, narrowly escaped the collision with another vehicle travelling at approximately 60 mph.

The incident unfolded on April 29th, as Pullos was navigating a freeway in Pasadena, California. According to reports from TMZ, the police report unveiled a harrowing sequence of events. Pullos allegedly veered off course, soaring over the dividing barrier, and ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming car.

Incredibly, Pullos managed to survive the crash, which was described by witnesses as nothing short of horrific. First responders arrived to find her trapped inside her vehicle, requiring the assistance of firefighters to extract her safely. Subsequently, she was promptly transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated upon Pullos' arrival at the medical facility. Accounts suggest that the actress became aggressive, engaging in violent behaviour towards the hospital staff. Police officers, observing several indications of alcohol impairment such as the odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes, suspected that Pullos had been driving under the influence. Furthermore, a search of her car reportedly uncovered cannabis-infused edibles and miniature bottles of tequila.

While still in the hospital, Pullos faced the legal consequences of her actions. She was arrested for felony DUI, a charge that carries significant weight due to the severity of the accident. Additionally, authorities disclosed that Pullos had been involved in a hit-and-run incident prior to the freeway crash, further compounding the legal ramifications.

Fortunately, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision survived; however, they sustained major injuries and required hospitalization. Pullos' arrest and the subsequent events serve as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of drinking and driving, emphasizing the importance of responsible decision-making behind the wheel.

The incident involving Haley Pullos stands as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and serves as a call to action to prioritize responsible behaviour on the roadways, ensuring the safety of oneself and others.

ALSO READ: Who is Alex Dimitrijevic, Charlize Theron’s new boyfriend? 5 things to know about him