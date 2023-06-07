General Hospital’ star Haley Pullos faces lawsuit over alleged DUI car crash; Deets inside

Haley Pullos, a beloved star of the popular soap opera "General Hospital," is facing a legal battle after being sued by Courtney Wilder, who claims to have been a victim of a car crash involving Pullos while she was allegedly driving under the influence. The incident occurred in April, when Pullos reportedly collided with Wilder's vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on a freeway.

Devastating consequences of the crash

According to TMZ, Wilder alleges that Pullos struck him head-on at a high speed, leaving him with significant injuries and totaling his car. Despite the efforts of another driver who managed to swerve out of the way, Wilder, who was traveling at 60 mph, was unable to react in time to avoid the collision. The crash resulted in him being transported to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his "major injuries."

Legal action and controversial behavior

In response to the accident, Wilder is seeking damages from Pullos for the lasting injuries he sustained. While Pullos' representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit, the incident has garnered attention for the actress's behavior following the crash. The original police report states that Pullos was arrested for driving under the influence, and she reportedly exhibited volatile behavior after being freed from her vehicle. Witnesses claim she expressed concern over her "overpriced shirt" shouting “This is a $400 f–king shirt!” and had to be sedated upon arrival at the hospital after allegedly clashing with the staff.

The repercussions of the incident are still unfolding, with "General Hospital" reportedly looking into the matter. The lawsuit against Haley Pullos raises serious allegations regarding the crash and its aftermath, shedding light on the potential consequences of driving under the influence. As the legal proceedings progress, the spotlight remains on the incident, impacting both Pullos' personal and professional life.

