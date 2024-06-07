General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor's Remains Returned To His Mother Following Release Of Official Death Certificate; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was cremated. His ashes will be delivered to his mother, Scarlett Wactor, in Summerville, South Carolina. PEOPLE obtained an official death certificate that confirms these details. The document also includes the heartbreaking news that Wactor was shot and killed in the early hours of May 25.

About the tragic incident

After finishing his shift as a bartender, Johnny Wactor was walking to his car when he came across three armed car thieves. They were attempting to steal his catalytic converter when the tragic shooting happened.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling it a homicide. This devastating news has left his family and fans heartbroken and distraught.

Family and friends remember Johnny

Johnny's brother, Grant Wactor, told PEOPLE about his heartache. "He was a good person," Grant explained. "He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people. He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that."

Wactor's agent, David Shaul, also shared his thoughts on Johnny. "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity, and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said.

"Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever," he added.

Johnny Wactor's career and tributes

Johnny Wactor had a successful career, appearing in numerous popular television shows. In addition to General Hospital, he appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, and Criminal Minds. His versatility and dedication to acting earned him a devoted fan following and widespread respect in the industry.

Shortly after his death, the General Hospital family paid Johnny Wactor a heartfelt tribute. The show's official Instagram account wrote, "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

