General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson Passes Away At 79; Know Everything About Her More-Than-50 Years Of Career

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Leslie Charleson, who was a big part of the General Hospital family, recently passed away. As per reports, the highly acclaimed star was 79.

Best known for playing Monica Quartermaine in the aforementioned series, her death was confirmed to Entertainment Weekly by a representative of the show.

Meanwhile, an official Instagram post was too uploaded, giving a tribute to the late actor on January 12. One could see a smiling picture of Leslie Charleson in the social media post, which even had words from General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valenti.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," the executive producer expressed.

Following came how tough it is going to be for him to accept the loss, as Valenti stated that he is going to miss their daily chats and the witty comments that Charleson always had ready.

He continued addressing Charleson as a person who had an “incredible presence on set,” also recalling the actor’s long legacy that spanned for more than 50 years on the show.

“Just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew," Frank Valenti’s words read in the caption.

For those unaware, Charleson was cast as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital back in 1977. However, she had already made herself a name starring in As the World Turns, The Wild Wild West, as well as the short-lived soaps Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and more.

