Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital and has mentions of death.

On General Hospital, Brando Corbin was one of the early victims of the dreaded killer, The Hook. He was played by Johnny Wactor, who was killed by antisocial assailants in downtown Los Angeles on May 26, 2024. Although Johnny's Brando was not a legacy character, it contributed to the soap's old-fashioned morality.

The recently indicted fans will remember Brando Corbin from General Hospital for the drama, romance, and action he brought to the show during his two years there. As a family member of the Corinthos family through his mother, Gladys' relationship with Mike Corinthos née Corbin, Brando stood up for his responsibilities and righteousness.

An overview of the General Hospital character, Brando Corbin

A few months before he landed in Port Charles, Brando Corbin appeared on General Hospital, played by now-deceased actor Johnny Wactor. In June 2019, Mike Corbin displayed confusion between Brando and Dev Cerci, an illegal entrant from Turkey.

Accordingly, Sonny forced Gladys to claim that Dev was Brando's son with a fictional wife and that Brando had died. Brando arrived at Port Charles on January 30, 2020, while Gladys accepted. Cyrus Renault's henchmen attacked Carly, but he saved her. A gunfight ensued during which he was disguised as an employee of Sonny's warehouse.

As Brando recovered at the hospital, Carly found pictures of Gladys and Dev among his belongings. Sonny questioned Gladys after she relayed the information to him. Due to Brando's involvement with the wrong people, the mother and son were estranged. Nevertheless, he followed his mother on social media and her supposed grandson.

Gladys told Brando that Dev was her son, despite being forbidden by Sonny. In Sonny's garage, Xtreme Motors, Brando worked as an employee. After Brando refused Cyrus's offer to work for him, Cyrus's henchmen beat Brando up in the garage. A camera captured the attack, and Brando was taken to the hospital as a result.

To gather information on Cyrus, Brando took on the role of Cyrus' driver in conjunction with Sonny. As a way of building trust, he provided Cyrus with information about Sasha, one of Cyrus' drug users. However, he also took Sasha to the hospital when she overdosed. A romantic relationship soon developed between Sasha and Brando.

Brando left Cyrus' when Sasha became pregnant. Cyrus was taken to prison, and Brando quit his job as a driver. As Brando worked at the garage, he made preparations for the start of his family. As a result of Esme Prince capturing and holding Sasha in a closet, the unborn child was at risk.

Tragic turns in life and career of Brado

Brando and Sasha had a son on November 19, 2021, whom they later named Liam Mike Corbin. Nevertheless, when the doctors informed them that the child was brain-dead due to lack of oxygen before birth, they decided to remove the respirator. ﻿In March 2022, Brando and Sasha left town to overcome their grief. Later in the month, they got married in a chapel near Niagara Falls.

Brando continued to do honest work. In April 2022, he fought with a robber. An unknown killer with a hook began attacking people in the summer of 2022. Ava was the first victim, but she survived. Brando was stabbed twice in the chest by The Hook on September 14, 2022, leaving bone shards in his lungs. Despite being hospitalized and treated, Brando began coughing blood and having seizures on September 19, 2022. The Hook poisoned him the following day, causing his death. He was the first victim of the notorious Hook's attack. The killer was later revealed to be Heather Webber, who was institutionalized.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Wactor played Brando in General Hospital. As soon as Brando died, he left the soap. On May 26, this year, Wactor was shot dead by car thieves in the downtown area of Los Angeles. Wactor also worked on Siberia, Westworld, Army Wives, Hollywood Girls, Criminal Minds, Supercell, and many other projects. Watch upcoming episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday.

