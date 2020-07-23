Genius Ryan Reynolds places his Gin brand in a clip of Buried and Blake Lively thinks it got her pregnant

Ryan Reynolds tactically placed his gin brand in a clip from his decade-old movie Buried. The video led to a hilarious reaction from Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds has the quirkiest ways to promote his gin brand. With every advertisement, he blows our minds and leaves us in splits. This time was no different. The actor shared a clip from his movie titled Buried. The 2010 release has found its way to a streaming platform in the US. To promote Rodrigo Cortés directorial, the actor shared a small clip from the movie but smartly integrated his alcohol brand into the video and shared it on Instagram.

Reynolds shared the video with the caption, "Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called “Buried” and it’s now on @Hulu. 10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement. #Buried." Reynolds's wife aka actress Blake Lively took to the comments section and said, "I think this just got me pregnant."

As fans lauded the actor's amazing plug and Lively's reaction to it, Reynolds replied on his wife's comment. He said, "I will be out of office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

Check out the video and their comments below:

What did you think of the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Reynolds will be seen in Free Guy soon. Fans are also looking forward to Deadpool 3 announcement. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×