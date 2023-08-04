Genshin Impact: When will the anime release? Date, characters, trailer and more

Genshin Impact is indisputably the most popular Gacha ARPG, and now it’s getting an anime series too. Hoyoverse is teaming up with Japanese animation studio ufotable to adapt Genshin into an anime series. The creators of Demon Slayer are behind Genshin Impact, and the trailer showed Paimon and the landscape of Tevyat, but it didn’t tell us much about the story. Since the anime was announced back in September 2022, fans have been waiting to see Genshin characters in an anime show, but where can you watch it? And when will it be released? Here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact: The anime release date, characters, trailer and more

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Livestream, New Events, Bosses and Weapons Announced

Genshin Impact anime: Release date, trailer characters and storyline

The anime's release date has not yet been confirmed by any of the studios. But the production is already underway, we're speculating that it'll be released in 2024 or 2025, but since the studios hasn't even revealed the anime's title yet, it could also take longer.

The Genshin impact anime trailer featured the Twin Towers alongside the landscapes of Tevyat. Those who have played the RPG game would be familiar with the storyline of the game, as one of the Twin Towers is sealed and the other emerges after 500 years of hibernation. However, the concept trailer suggests that both Twin Towers will have a part to play in the anime. It is speculated that the anime may serve as a prequel to the events of the game.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 2.2 Update is Out; Here’s How to Get Aloy After 2.2 Update

How is Genshin Impact's cryptic message connected to the official anime?

Genshin Impact posted a mysterious tweet that appears to be a joke, but could be a mysterious code associated with anime news or something more significant. If the code is deciphered properly, it could indicate that gamers will be receiving information on August 19, 2023. In particular, it could be related to events that will be taking place in Paris, New York, Tokyo, or Taipei.

For those of you who don’t know, on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 pm PT, the official Twitter handle GenshinImpact posted: "fjhiupofojof QBSJT OZD UPLZP UBJQFJ."

This isn’t a typo. These are the exact same letters that miHoYo posted on Twitter. The only way to solve this is to use a “Caesar Cipher” where each letter in the alphabet is shifted down by one.

Using the above-mentioned Caesar Cipher, you can move each letter above to a previous letter in your alphabet. For instance, ‘f’ will become ‘e’ and ‘j’ will turn into ‘i’. Here is the solution if you do this for the entire tweet:

The first part of the message is probably a prediction of something happening on August 19 because August is the 8th month of the calendar year. The rest of the above messages are for different cities around the world:

Advertisement

Paris, France

New York

Tokyo, Japan

Taipei, Taiwan

Meanwhile, there is no promotional teaser or release date trailer for Genshin Impact anime yet.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact; How to get the Peculiar Pinion