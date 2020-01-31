The Gentlemen Director Guy Ritchie says he enjoys dealing with polarities of culture

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie says his action-comedy "The Gentlemen" represents an opportunity to examine class culture of society.
"After finishing work on a film, you tend to move on to the next one, but when I watched the trailer for 'The Gentlemen', I was reminded how impressive our cast is, and that it was a happy accident how these chaps all came together," Ritchie said. "The Gentleman" is written and directed by Ritchie. "I think people are going to have an entertaining and quirky ride with this one," he said, adding: "I also enjoyed dealing with the different polarities of culture and sub-culture, the upper and lower echelons of society - and I hope audiences dial in to that, too," he said.

Produced by Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block and Ritchie, "The Gentlemen" is a crime caper set in London. Matthew McConaughey leads the cast as Mickey Pearson, an American drug lord along with Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery, in the drug-infused drama about a British drug lord attempting to cash out his fortune. Why a film on drug industry? "It's arguably the new gold rush," he said, adding: "The product is recognized as being relatively innocuous and not too offensive."

Credits :IANS

