Geoffrey Standing Bear hopes THIS movie will encourage his people return to Oklahoma

With production on Martin Scorsese's $200 million Western drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" still ongoing in Oklahoma through August, Chief of the Osage Nation Geoffrey Standing Bear told Kansas City Magazine that he wonders if the film will encourage the return of the Osage people who "have scattered to the wind."

As per IndieWire, “Flower Moon,” based on David Grann's nonfiction book of the same name, follows a sequence of killings that afflicted the Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma during the 1920s when rich oil was found on their territory. The Osage people were given the right to benefit from oil discovered on their property in court, making them the target of avaricious ranch owners. The killings attracted the attention of the newly established FBI. “We’ve been driven to the edges of the world, the places no one else wanted,” Standing Bear said. “Kansas City used to be part of our territory. Now half of our twenty-three thousand people live outside Oklahoma, but we’re trying to bring everyone back home.”

Interestingly, Standing Bear is a consultant on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and he worked with Scorsese during pre-production to ensure that the Osage Nation is properly depicted. According to the chief, at least 5% of the Osage Nation were murdered during the time period portrayed in the film, and more than 50% lost their property.

In terms of the film itself, Standing Bear made a short mention of the casting shift that saw Leonardo DiCaprio switch roles before shooting began. DiCaprio was initially cast as Tom White, the FBI agent charged with uncovering the killings, but he preferred the meatier character of Ernest Burkhart. Ernest is the nephew of William Hale, one of the main suspects in the murder inquiry. In the film, Robert De Niro plays Hale. Meanwhile, Apple has backed “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but the streaming giant has yet to set a release date.

