From George & Amal Clooney to Jay-Z & Beyoncé, these celeb couples have a MASSIVE age gap

Age is actually just a number when it comes to finding love in Hollywood! From a stark age gap of 20 years between Jason Statham and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley to a 17 year age gap between George and Amal Clooney–there is no limit when it comes to love and these celebrities are proof.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: With an age gap of 10 years, the duo met as friends when they attended the 2016 MET gala together. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra said that she and Jonas were both wearing Ralph Lauren to the Met Gala, so they decided to attend the event together. She described the night as "fun," but didn't reveal much of anything else. The duo has recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The hilarious couple has an age gap of 11 years. Reynolds, 45, and Lively, 34, met and became friends while filming the superhero movie "Green Lantern" about a year before they officially started dating in 2011. Just a year after, they married in 2012. The duo has since welcomed three kids– James Reynolds, Betty Reynolds, Inez Reynolds.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: With a difference of 12 years, Beyoncé, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, first met and started dating back in 2001 before tying the knot on April 4, 2008. A few years later in 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl–Blue Ivy Carter, the couple welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, in June 2017.

Amal and George Clooney: The dynamic couple has an age gap of 17 years. George, 607, met international human-rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend. Shortly a year later, the duo tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017. The couple currently lives in their Lake Como house in Italy.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham: The couple has a total age gap of 20 years! Action actor Statham, 54, and VS model turned actress Huntington-Whiteley, 34, started dating back in 2010. 6 years later in 2016, the couple got engaged and welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar, in June 2017. In 2022, just a few days ago, Rosie gave birth to the duo’s second child together.