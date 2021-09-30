George Clooney and Brad Pitt to REUNITE for Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' thriller

Winning an intense bidding war is the triumphant Apple, who've secured their trusted hands on the exciting project of epic 'star power' proportions. According to Deadline, reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt on-screen after the successful Ocean's Eleven franchise and the critically acclaimed Burn After Reading, we'll see the Hollywood best friends star together in an untitled movie, a thriller, with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts set to write and direct.

Interestingly, the film will be getting a robust theatrical release as part of the deal. If you're curious to know about the upcoming thriller, George and Brad will be playing two lone-wolf fixers, who get assigned the same job. The movie will be co-produced by Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures, Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Watts. If Deadline is to be believed the two Oscar winners' pricetags falls in line with a lot of the recent "star packages" deals. Moreover, to factor in and ensure the theatrical release component, The Tender Bar director and the Bullet Train star left an eight-figure sum on the table.

Interestingly, Clooney and Pitt's giant film package hit the market last week with seven to 10 bidders in cue. Along with Apple, other bidders included Netflix, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros, MGM, Lionsgate, Amazon and Annapurna.

We can't wait to see the dynamic duo of George Clooney and Brad Pitt grace the silver screen with classy swag!

