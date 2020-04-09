George Clooney and his wife Amal donate USD 1 million for Coronavirus victims

George Clooney and his wife Amal extend a generous sum of 1 Million USD to COVID-19 relief efforts

George Clooney and his wife Amal have donated a generous sum of over 1 million USD to multiple organisations and charities to help treat Coronavirus victims. The Hollywood power couple has extended donations to 6 groups fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has contributed 250000 USD each to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. As reported by Deadline, the 58-year-old actor and his 42-year-old wife, who is a human rights barrister, have also given donations to 3 other organisations.

George Clooney and Amal have pledged 300,000 USD to a trio of international charitable organisations, namely, The National Health Service in the U.K., the Lombardo Italy Region and the Lebanese Food Bank, for Coronavirus relief. These organisations are dealing with various elements of the impact of the global Coronavirus outbreak for which they need a large sum of money in order to function smoothly. The Oscar-winning actor is also a board member for the MPTF, which aims to support the industry workers in distress.

The Hollywood quintessential couple adds to the list of celebs who have done their bit in the fight against Coronavirus. Besides George Clooney and Amal, many other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Emilia Clarke are a few other Hollywood names who came forward and extended a generous amount to help the Coronavirus affected.

