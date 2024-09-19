George Clooney And Julianna Margulies Sign Off Their Emails THIS Way; See How They Pay Homage To Their ER Characters

George Clooney and Julianna Margulies played one of the most popular roles of their careers by starring opposite each other in the TV show ER. Not only the fans, but the actors themselves too, have still been looking back to their iconic characters of Carol and Doug, so much as to address each other with their show names.

In conversation with Television Academy, the actress opened up on how the ER still remains close to her and Clooney, as to the date they signed their emails as Carol and Doug, respectively.

Margulies, while sitting down for an interview with the Television Academy ahead of the show clocking 30, claimed that for her, Carol and Doug were the favorites amongst all other characters on the show.

The Morning Show star further in the conversation explained, “It always had to be Carol and Doug, in the end. George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other, ‘Love, 'Carol,’ or ‘Doug.’”

As for their characters, Carol and Doug remain one of the iconic couples of the small screen. For the storyline weaved around Clooney and Margulies, their characters dated for a brief period before going separate ways in season 5, as Doug moves to Seattle for some work purposes.

However, much to the audience’s surprise, the duo reunited by the end of season 6, which also marked the end of Margulies run on the show.

The reunion between the characters was kept a secret for the cast members also. To not ruin the surprise for anyone and get raw emotions of the actors, the producers did not involve the scene in the table read either.

When the actress got to know about her last scene being filmed with Clooney being in there, The Good Wife star went back to her trailer in tears. The producer later me with the actress and revealed, "'Look, we have the right ending for Carol. But we can't tell anyone. Because if it gets out, it won't be a surprise.’” She further said, "I wish he had warned me before I went into that table read!"

Margulies also shared her reaction to the heartfelt reunion scene between Doug and Carol. The Hollywood star stated, "I remember my mom saying to me—she was so shocked because everyone knew George was off the show—my mother said she screamed, which I think was a lot of people's reaction.”

ER ran on the NBC network from 1994 till 2009, as it told the story of doctors at the County General Hospital who went through the ups and downs in their personal and professional lives. The show will turn 30 since its release on September 19, 2024.

