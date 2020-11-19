George Clooney gifts USD 1 million each to 14 close friends; Netizens can't help but mock his 15th friend

George Clooney's big-hearted gesture surprised many on social media who tweeted the different ways in which the money could have been spent.

George Clooney has created a frenzy of sorts on social media after his latest interview with GQ took netizens by storm. In a recent chat, the actor revealed that after the massive success of his film Gravity he received a percentage of the profits. In order to thank his friends and repay them for all the help and support they've offered over the years, Clooney gifted 14 of his close friends with a $1 million each.

In the interview, he said, "I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this. And we’re all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f--- am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

He added, "I said, ‘How do you repay people like that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well: How about a million bucks?’. And the fun part about it was: That was the 27th, the 28th of September. A year later, on the 27th of September, just by happenstance, was the day I got married."

George Clooney's big-hearted gesture surprised many on social media who tweeted that the money could have gone to the underprivileged. However, a section of netizens couldn't help but mock the actor for his 15th friend who was possibly left out. One user tweeted, "So being 15th deserves nothing." Whereas, another tweeted, "Friend #15 really rethinking the Christmas gifts they gave you."

Well, we wonder who those 14 lucky would be.

