George Clooney has THIS to say about rumours of him reprising the role of Batman in The Flash

With Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batmen, George Clooney fans have also been wondering whether their favourite actor would be one of the Batmen in the upcoming movie The Flash, but seems like it won’t be so. Clooney has recently revealed that he wouldn’t be joining Affleck and Clooney as Batman.

During an interview with Variety, Clooney noted that he wasn’t asked to join the cast of The Flash as Batman. For his fans, he jokingly revealed the reason too. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by,” referring to his performance as Batman in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie Batman & Robin.

For the unversed, the two actors who have been teased to star as Batmen in The Flash are Michael Keaton who played the superhero in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, and Ben Affleck, who took over the role in a number of movies including Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Previously, Clooney had also admitted that he didn’t let anybody in his family including his wife Amal and his kids watch Batman & Robin. Elaborating on the same to Variety, Ben said, “There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me.’” As for Clooney’s other projects, the Up in the Air star is currently concentrating on directing movies which include The Tender Bar, starring Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Lily Rabe. The movie has been slated to hit the theatres in December, and shall also be available on Amazon Prime from January 2022.

