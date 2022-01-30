George Clooney ‘having the time of his life’ working with longtime pal Julie Roberts; Says she’s ‘fantastic’

George Clooney recently spoke to Deadline and opened up about his co-star Julia Roberts and how ecstatic he is to work with her again. If you didn't know, Clooney, 60, is currently working on the upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise–in which he stars alongside Roberts, 54. The duo essays the role of a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Talking about the film, Clooney kept the details under wraps but called it "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film."

He also added: “I haven't done a romantic comedy really since [1996's] One Fine Day, and more than that. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way. The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it? and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it.' So it was just one of those very lucky things."

For those unversed, Clooney and Roberts have previously worked together in films Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster. When asked how the filming is going for the highly-anticipated film, Clooney said: It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives, Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It's just a really fun, fun, fun cast all the way around. We're having a great time."

