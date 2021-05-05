George Clooney hugs a Brad Pitt pillow in funny new clip; Asks ‘Can you believe Amal wanted to throw this?’

George Clooney recently revealed how big of a Brad Pitt fan he is via a funny video, scroll down to see what he said in the hilarious clip.

Actor George Clooney recently confessed his love for actor Brad Pitt, with who he has worked on several projects in the past. In a new Omaze video, Clooney was seen fan-boying over Pitt! The short video opened up with Clooney explaining a fundraiser which gives one lucky fan and a guest of their choice the chance to spend an evening with him and his wife, Amal, at their home in Lake Como, Italy.

“One of my favourite things about meeting new people is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom,” George opens the funny skit, where he randomly starts to live with a guy he met through Craigslist. “In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we’re basically best friends now, but don’t take my word for it, just ask him.”

In the hilarious clip, a guy named Byron crashes the screen, confessing that living with George isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Byron, the chosen roommate, then takes over. “Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney?” he asks the camera. “No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. The moral of the story is, don’t use Craigslist.”

What started as a quick stop to purchase a Batman action figure, soon turned into one of the worst living situations. It wasn’t long before Byron discovered all of George‘s quirks, including being the biggest Brad Pitt fan ever. “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” George asks Byron, as he hugs a pillow with Brad‘s face on it, and then peers to all the posters on the walls. “Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad.”

Also Read: George Clooney calls racism the greatest pandemic

Share your comment ×