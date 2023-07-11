George Clooney is NOT playing Batman in The Brave and The Bold, confirms James Gunn

James Gunn, the celebrated filmmaker recently took charge as the co-CEO of DC Studios. The renowned filmmaker is now set to revamp DC Universe and is currently busy designing the upcoming films in the franchise. James Gunn is set to direct the ambitious project of DC Studios, Superman: Legacy. Along with the upcoming Superman film, the filmmaker is also set to produce some of the most important upcoming projects of the studios, including Batman: The Brave and The Bold.

George Clooney to play Batman in The Brave and The Bold?

After DC Studios confirmed that a new Batman project is under making, several speculations regarding its star cast have been doing the rounds. After senior actor George Clooney made a comeback to the DC Universe with the recently released film The Flash, it was rumored that he might play Batman once again in the upcoming project, which has been titled The Brave and The Bold. After DC Studios confirmed that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is helming the project, the fans started believing that Clooney is indeed back, to play Batman.

However, in a recent interaction with his fans on the social media platform Threads, James Gunn put rumours to rest and confirmed that George Clooney is not a part of Batman: The Brave and The Bold. "James, can you confirm whether or not George Clooney is the DCU Batman? Loved the cameo in The Flash, but some people seem confused about who’s gonna be Batman in your DCU," asked a fan, during his chat with Gunn. However, the director replied: "He is not," confirming that the senior actor is not a part of the film.

Check out James Gunn's Thread conversation, below:

About Batman: The Brave and The Bold

James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran announced Batman: The Brave and The Bold in January, this year while announcing the banner's upcoming projects. For the unversed, the project is based on Grant Morrison's Batman graphic novel of the same name.

In this upcoming installment of the Batman franchise, an aging Bruce Wayne aka Batman will come across his son Damian Wayne, whom he never knew existed. Damian is raised by a group of assassins and grows up to become a powerful yet murderous teen. How the estranged father-son duo's bond evolves over time forms the crux of the plot. As per the reports, DC team and director Andy Muschietti are now finalizing the lead cast of the film, which is set to go on floors by 2023 end.

