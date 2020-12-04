George Clooney opens up about his ‘dumb’ parenting mistake; Shares how his twins are using a skill against him

During a recent interview, George Clooney shared how his 3-year-old twins are using a specific skill against him and his wife Amal Clooney. Keep scrolling for the hilarious explanation.

Hollywood veteran George Clooney recently opened up about parenting his two children. In a December 2 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar winner shared the one mistake that he and his wife Amal Clooney made with their 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. "We did a really dumb thing which is we—they speak fluent Italian," The Midnight Sky actor explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean, fluent Italian at three, but I don't speak Italian. My wife doesn't speak Italian. So it's really terrible; we've armed them with a special language."

Amal, a human rights attorney who wed the Hollywood star in 2014, gave birth to the twins in June 2017. As a rep for the couple told E! News at the time, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

See this full interview below:

During the Jimmy Kimmel interview, George also discussed converting his office into a home nursery, which he isn't a big fan of. The proud dad shared, "We even had to change things in the house. Like I had to turn my office, which I loved into a nursery. It's a terrible thing."

If you missed it, just this week, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, George spoke openly about kids not originally being in the plan for him and his wife. "We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'" he shared with host Tracy Smith. "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there.'"

ALSO READ: George Clooney GUSHES about wife Amal Clooney in a rare interview; Says parenthood is ‘very fulfiling’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×