George Clooney opens up about his future in politics while SLAMMING Donald Trump

Hollywood icon George Clooney recently opened up about his political career and revealed whether he’d ever want to run for office. While making an appearance on BBC, the 60-year-old Tomorrowland star got candid about politics and when asked his opinion about former US President Donald Trump, he said, “It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s gonna be okay his first day in school. There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired. There’s a lot of healing that has to happen. It’s gonna take time. Poll numbers come up and go down. I would expect them to go back up again. Donald Trump‘s numbers went up and down.”

Continuing his thought on the former POTUS, Clooney added, “It’s so funny because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a President. He was just a guy who was chasing girls every time you went out, he’d come over and be like ‘what’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was, and the idea that there’s this whole group of people that think he’s the champion of which he certainly can’t stand in real life, but he’s going to play this out for a while and we’ll see where we go with it as a country. My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”

Seeing his interest in politics, the interviewer asked if Clooney would ever consider running for the presidential office. To which he said: “No. Because I actually would like to have a nice life. I turned 60 this year. I had a conversation with my wife. We’re working a lot. We have to think of these as the halcyon years…in 20 years, I’ll be 80. It’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out…we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

