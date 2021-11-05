George Clooney pens an open letter to publications, asks them to STOP posting paparazzi photos of his children

George Clooney issued an open letter to publications requesting them to refrain from using paparazzi photos of his and Amal Clooney's children in their press outlets. The 60-year-old actor addressed why his kids' safety could be compromised if publications continue to use their photos. Clooney maintained that due his wife Amal‘s job as a human rights lawyer, the internet could pose a major risk to their children if their identities are revealed.

The actor penned the open letter in light of the paparazzi photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old baby being published and subsequently being removed from a popular publication. Addressing the same press outlet and others, Clooney mentioned how media organisations must understand the need to keep innocent children safe.

He wrote, "Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment", via Variety.

The Oceans Eleven star also added that neither his wife nor he hold social media accounts and have never sold a picture of their kids to publications because by doing so they would put their children's safety in jeopardy. The actor further stressed that it could incur "real-world consequences."

George further concluded adding, "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted", via Variety.

Several celebrity parents have been taking action to stop publications from publishing their children's photos. Recently, Blake Lively called out a press outlet for publishing photos of her and Ryan Reynolds' daughters.

