George Clooney RECALLS 'fun' cameo on Golden Girls with Bea Arthur and Betty White during early career

George Clooney may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars today but the actor started out with cameo appearances on TV and one of his earliest small screen appearances also happens to be on the iconic show Golden Girls. The actor during a recent appearance at the London Film Festival recalled what it was like working on the show in his early career.

As reported by 9Honey, Clooney spoke about coming across the opportunity to star on the show and said, "I mean, when you're a young actor you just want a job. I got a call that they said, 'Do you want to do The Golden Girls?' and I was like, 'Are you kidding?' I got to work with Bea Arthur and Betty White. That was the time of my life, it was so much fun."

The actor appeared in the second season of the show in an episode titled, "To Catch a Neighbor." Clooney essayed the role of detective Bobby Hopkins who is trying to catch jewel thieves who happen to live next door to the girls.

After his gig on Golden Girls, Clooney went on to make several other TV appearances including Roseanne and one of this biggest projects being ER, in which he played Dr. Douglas 'Doug' Ross for five seasons.

As for his career today, the actor has currently been promoting his directorial, The Tender Bar starring Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck in lead roles. The 60-year-old actor will also begin the shoot for his upcoming romantic comedy with Julia Roberts titled Ticket to Paradise, which kicks off next week in Australia.

