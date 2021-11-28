George Clooney recalls his near fatal motorbike accident from 2018: I was waiting for my switch to turn off

George Clooney in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, opened up about turning 60 and more. The actor also shared details about his near-fatal motorbike accident from 2018 which happened on the set of his film Catch 22. The actor recalled the terrifying moment when he was laying on the ground and thought it was the "last minute" of his life.

For the unreversed, Clooney was involved in a deadly set accident when he was thrown from his motorbike after he was hit by a car while filming Catch 22 in Sardinia in 2018. In his recent interview with The Sunday Times, the actor spoke about the accident and how he felt saying, "I was waiting for my switch to turn off. I’m fine now."

Clooney further added how the accident also made him realise other things, mainly when it comes to the reaction of the bystanders saying, "If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page. You want to take every one and shake them”

Recently, George also opened up about the emotional moment that he and Amal decided to have kids. The actor recalled how in his first meeting with Amal itself, he realised that she was the one. The actor revealed how despite never wanting a marraiage and kids, he felt differently after meeting Amal. The couple are parents to 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

