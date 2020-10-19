George Clooney REVEALS he almost replaced Ryan Gosling in cult favourite film The Notebook

George Clooney recently revealed that he was originally up for Ryan Gosling’s iconic part in the film The Notebook. Clooney also revealed the reason why the starring didn't pan out.

Ryan Gosling and James Garner were perfect as young and old versions of Noah Calhoun in The Notebook, but it turns out that the iconic movie could’ve starred George Clooney and Paul Newman instead! During an interview with Deadline, George recently revealed that he and Paul had eyed the project together so they would work together in something.

“We were going to do The Notebook together,” he shared. “Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, ‘This is it. It’s going to be great.’” But it never came to be after George realized he didn’t look anything like a younger Paul.

“He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen. We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane,’” George added. “We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do.” Paul Newman died in 2008 after a long battle with cancer.

In case you missed it, Vanessa Bryant opened up about how she ended up with Rachel McAdams’ dress from The Notebook. During Kobe Bryant’s memorial service in February, the late basketball player’s wife, Vanessa, revealed that Kobe once gifted her with the iconic blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook.

“I looked forward to Valentine’s Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift every year of our marriage,” Vanessa shared during her eulogy at the service, which also memorialized her daughter, Gianna, who passed away along with Kobe and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa continued, “He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie.”

