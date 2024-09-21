George Clooney Reveals He Pranked Tom Cruise By Posing As Brad Pitt And Sending Proposal To Make Sequel Of THIS Movie

We all have seen Geroge Clooney playing a coy on screen in many movies, but the actor is famous for his prankster personality in real life. Recently, while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor went on to talk about how he pulls pranks on his fellow co-stars and friends.

During the September 17, 2024 episode, the star stated that he is fond of sending people letters, making them look like they are from different persons or actors. As per Clooney, he had even sent letters to his friends in the name of former president Bill Clinton.

Recalling the time the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, once gifted him fake stationery from Clinton, 78, as well as from Brad Pitt, Clooney then went on to add that he usually tries to find the worst film by an actor and talks about it in his funny letters.

"The Brad Pitt one was brutal,” George stated, also adding that he had sent those to Don Cheadle as well as the Mission: Impossible legend, Tom Cruise.

"I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2],” Clooney added. The Perfect Strom actor further recalled that he had mentioned in the letter that this time Brad Pitt wanted to play the role of Lestat.

Adding to his words, Jimmy Kimmel too responded that the World War Z actor, Brad Pitt, “this afternoon said that Tom called him” and that he had agreed to give Pitt the role of Lestat.

While the Bullet Train actor had no clue of what the Days of Thunder actor was up to, he simply responded, “What are you talking about?” Kimmel stated.

Well, it wasn’t only the Iron Man actor and Tom Cruise who had fallen for the pranks by Clooney, but in fact it was also Meryl Streep, to whom the Burn After Reading star had sent the letter with a box of CDs for dialect.

For those unfamiliar, Tom Cruise and the Mr and Mrs. Smith actor starred in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire. They both played the roles of two vampires who are trying to live in the 18th and 19th centuries.

For the fans of Kirsten Dunst, a young Spider-Man actress too starred in this film. Brad Pitt and George Clooney recently shared the screen in Wolfs.

Wolfs was released in selected theaters on September 20. The film will be out on Apple TV+ starting September 27.

