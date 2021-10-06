George Clooney REVEALS he won’t let wife Amal Clooney watch Batman & Robin due to THIS reason

George Clooney has spoken about his part in Batman & Robin, the 1997 picture often regarded as the worst superhero film of all time. In an interview with Variety, the actor who portrayed Batman was asked whether he would reprise his role in The Flash with prior caped crusaders Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney replied. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by,” he said as per NME. However, Amal Clooney, who was also attending the event, said: “He won’t let me watch it.” “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” Clooney confirmed. Clooney starred in Joel Schumacher's infamous film as a superhero with Chris O'Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. He earlier referred to the initiative as a "waste of money."

Meanwhile, as per NME, Keaton has said that he had to read the script for The Flash several times because he was too "stupid" to comprehend it the first time. “I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?’” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, ‘I’m too groovy.’ I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about. And so, I don’t know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different.”

Interestingly, in other news, Clooney will reunite with Brad Pitt in a new thriller directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts. The two actors have already worked together on a number of projects, including the Ocean's trilogy and the Coen Brothers' 2008 film Burn After Reading.

