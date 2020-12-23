  1. Home
George Clooney saves humanity & gives a terrific performance in The Midnight Sky; Here’s what netizens think

George Clooney’s latest film The Midnight Sky has just released and before you sit down to enjoy the 2-hour film, scroll down to see what Twitterati has to say about the flick.
7878 reads Mumbai
George Clooney saves humanity & gives a terrific performance in The Midnight Sky; Here's what netizens think
Sometimes a downer of a movie can make you feel a little better about life, serving as a reminder that things aren’t as bad as they could be. The Midnight Sky, a glum science-fiction reverie directed by George Clooney may serve that function for some people. At its best, the film shimmers with a thoughtful, poetic moodiness. At its worst, it’s quite slow. But Clooney—who also stars, as a crabby, obsessive scientist bearing the comically hifalutin name Augustine Lofthouse—is at the very least a thoughtful filmmaker, and The Midnight Sky is made with obvious care. What’s more, he’s modest enough to make himself a fairly muted presence, allowing his supporting players to shine.

 

If you’re not familiar with the film, set in 2049, the movie begins three weeks after an unspecified "event" that will spell mankind's doom, with Clooney's Augustine -- situated at an outpost in the Arctic -- still alive, but for how long no one knows. Still, Augustine has one task left to perform:  Warning a spaceship with a diverse crew of astronauts from returning to a dying planet, but rather hoping to divert them, after a deep-space mission that might have provided hope of a habitable planet upon which they could take refuge. 

 

 

Adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's book "Good Morning, Midnight" by writer Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant"), the film oscillates between the astronauts and Augustine, while fleshing out details about his character through a series of flashbacks. But before you invest 122 minutes of your life on this hopeful film, scroll down to see what Twitterati thinks about the film. 

