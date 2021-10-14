George Clooney says he 'f****d it up so bad' as he looks back on his Batman stint

George Clooney isn't someone to hold back and the actor is not shy to admit that he may not have been the best Batman out there. The actor during a recent interaction touched upon his Batman stint and admitted that he "f****d it up". The actor even made a joke about it saying after that, he's not allowed to go near a set of superhero films.

Clooney played the role of Batman in the 1997 film, Batman and Robin which was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred him alongside Chris O'Donnell who essayed the role of Robin. The film was widely panned by critics and Clooney seems to admit it's certainly not his best work.

At the screening of his upcoming directorial film, The Tender Bar, the 60-year-old actor answered a question about acting in blockbuster movies versus more character-driven flicks and said, "I did one superhero movie and I f****d it up so bad they won't let me near the set."

This is of course, not the first time that George has dissed his own performance. Previously, he also mentioned that he won't let his wife Amal Clooney watch Batman and Robin because he doesn't want her to lose respect for him. The actor mentioned that the same goes for his twins, as he told Variety, "It's bad when your four-year-old kid goes, 'This sucks.' That could be painful."

Currently, Clooney has been promoting The Tender Bar which stars Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in lead roles. The actor will be next heading to Australia to shoot a romantic comedy alongside Julia Roberts.

