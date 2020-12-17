George Clooney says he 'understands' why Tom Cruise ranted on MI 7 crew: I wouldn't have done it that big

Recently, an audio clip of Tom Cruise pulling up the crew of Mission Impossible 7 over disobeying COVID 19 rules was leaked and it went viral. In a recent show, George Clooney reacted to it, and here's what he said.

Tom Cruise recently hit the headlines owing to his leaked audio clip in which he was heard yelling at the crew of his film Mission Impossible 7 for disobeying COVID 19 rules on the sets of the film. The profanity-ridden rant in the leaked audio clip to The Sun by the Knight and Day star soon went viral and several reactions started to pour in. George Clooney, one of the renowned names in the business, has also shared his thoughts over it in a recent episode of SiriusXM radio show via Just Jared.

As per Just Jared's report, George explained how he understood why Tom did it. However, he mentioned that he would not have done it in the same 'style'. Sharing his thoughts over the leaked clip of the MI 7 star, Clooney said that one has the responsibility of everyone else and that if the production was halted, lot of people would end up losing their jobs. He claimed that people ought to be more responsible. But, he shared that he would not 'take everybody to task that way.' He even said that pointing out people that way wouldn't really help but he added that only people on the shoot can tell more about it.

Sharing his thoughts further on the radio show, Clooney defended Tom and said, "I understand why he did it. He's not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."

The viral audio clip of Tom Cruise evoked several reactions from people. The shoot of MI 7 is currently going on and over the past few months, it is being shot in several parts of Europe. Reportedly, there have been several instances of COVID on the set and Tom personally shelled out a reported 500,000 euros to rent an old cruise ship for his crew to stay and isolate on. Amid this, the expletive-filled rant of the Hollywood star has left everyone's opinion divided over it.

Also Read|Tom Cruise SLAMS crew for disobeying COVID rules; Screams ‘people are losing homes cause our industry is shut’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×