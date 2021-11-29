George Clooney says Hollywood is ‘moving in the right direction’ as he gets real about the shift in culture

Hollywood veteran and icon George Clooney recently spoke to The Times and opened up about how things have changed in Hollywood culture over time. While chatting with the publication, the Oscar-winner said: “Just because you’re a boss, it doesn’t mean you get to s*** on people. I’ve been the boss and the guy being s*** on. You can’t get away with being a d*** anymore — you’d get ratted out.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star also discussed the #MeToo movement and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, he said: “It’s changed in this way. On top of the terrible things Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK… I can’t imagine some producer having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore. It’s moving in the right direction.”

While Clooney believes there’s “an overcorrection, where everyone points fingers,” however, trusts “that will settle — it always does.” Ultimately, the star reflected that the industry is much safer now, he added. “We’ll know when we see how wrong something else goes. I’m sure there’s more and someone will tell us, then we’ll have to pay attention to it.”

For those unversed, Clooney made his acting debut on television way back in 1978, but shot to fame only when he got recognition in his role as Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Over the years, the star has been honoured with 2 Academy Awards, 4 Golden Globes, 1 BAFTA along with numerous others.

