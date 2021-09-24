George Clooney sends birthday love to Jada Pinkett Smith; Asks her how she ‘puts up’ with Will Smith

George Clooney recently made a cameo on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk to wish Jada Pinkett Smith on her 50th birthday! The Tomorrowland actor, 60, along with several other celebs recorded video messages to be played on Jada’s birthday episode on September 18. "Jada, I'm talking to you from inside my closet because outside my closet there are twins with plastic swords that are bashing each other in the head, and it just didn't seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday," Clooney started by saying in his video, referencing his 4-year-old twins, son Alexander, and daughter Ella.

"Now, they tell me that you're turning 50, which — that's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60, and that's not possible. So you're 39. Happy 39th. And I'm 49. I like it a lot better." The actor then joked about Jada’s hubby Will Smith. "Now, they asked me to ask you a question, and I do have a question I've been wanting to ask you for a long time. And it's pretty simple. How do you put up with Will?"

"I mean, really, look, you're intelligent and talented and successful and beautiful, and you have all of these qualities that, quite honestly, Will doesn't have, and I wanna know how, after all these years, you do it. How do you do it? How do you do it? Anyway, listen, happy birthday. I hope you have a great 29th birthday, and stay safe, and I hope to see you soon," he concluded by saying.

When Jada saw the video, her reaction was: "Oh, Mr. Clooney. The one and only. My God, he looks great."

