George Clooney SLAMS Donald Trump after Capitol Hill attacks; Says he discredited his entire family name

George Clooney recently opened up about his thoughts on the Capitol Hill attacks in Washington DC by Donald Trump supporters. Scroll down to see what he said.
Tomorrowland star and Hollywood veteran George Clooney recently opened up about the Capitol Hill attacks by Trump Supporters that happened in the past week in Washington DC.  The Oscar winner spoke at The Business podcast and revealed that he found the riots very devastating to watch, especially seeing people’s house being desecrated in that way. The actor did not shy away from putting blame on current president Donald Trump and said that he believed the attack could be Tump’s fault and will definitely end his career in politics. 

 

He also pondered on the fact that the Trump administration has been getting away with actions like these in the past, even though it has been an “overreach in a way.” He continued and said that the public kept waiting for that final straw that ticks everyone off over the Trump administration. He also went on to slam the rest of Trump‘s family for inciting the riots. He stated that not only does Donald Trump get discredited, but also his family--Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, takes them all out of politics. Adding: “That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

 

Clooney’s comments on Trump come in the light of his ban from social media platforms. Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on January 8 after which he tried to make a triumphant return with a different account, just two hours later. While the @realDonaldTrump account is gone from Twitter, Trump is still technically the account owner of the @POTUS page, which is an official government account.

 

ALSO READ: George Clooney calls racism the greatest pandemic

