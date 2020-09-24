George Clooney SLAMS the US justice system for not charging cops on Breonna Taylor murder; Says ‘I’m ashamed’

Kentucky native George Clooney recently expressed disappointment over Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge cops for the murder of Breonna Taylor. Scroll down to read what he said.

George Clooney is speaking out after there were no police officers charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor. On Wednesday (September 23), former police detective Brett Hankinson was indicted by a Kentucky grand jury on three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Breonna in March. He was not brought up on any murder charges. Following the grand jury’s decision, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement about the ruling.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” Cameron said. “But they do not.”

Shortly afterwards, George Clooney– a Kentucky native – released a statement saying he’s “ashamed” of the grand jury’s decision. “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month,” George shared in a statement with E! News.

“The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions,” George continued. “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong.” George concluded by adding, “I’m ashamed of this decision."

ALSO READ: George Clooney calls racism the greatest pandemic

Share your comment ×